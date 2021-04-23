Watch ‘Conjuring 3’ trailer: Ed and Lorraine Warren return as ghostbusters

‘Conjuring 3’ trailer is out and it comes with all the spooks.

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ has Ed and Lorraine Warren investigating a criminal case where the suspect claims that he was possessed by the devil when he committed the murder. The Warrens have to prove the existence of the devil to a courthouse while they battle the demons themselves.

Watch the trailer of ‘The Conjuring 3’ here:

Actors Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as the Warrens from the previous films and are joined by Ruairi O’Connor and John Noble in significant roles.

For those who have followed the franchise, ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is not set in a haunted house like the previous films but is inspired by a real-life case from 1981.

This is the eighth film in the Conjuring universe.

It is helmed by Michael Chaves who has previously helmed 2019’s ‘The Curse of La Llorona’.

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4, followed by a release on HBO Max.