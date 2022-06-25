Warner Bros Discovery, Disney, Sony and other Hollywood studios offer support after Roe vs Wade reversal

Several major Hollywood studios have offered support to their employees who need abortion access after the US Supreme Court overturned 1973's Roe vs Wade landmark decision. The ruling had said that the American constitution protects the right of a pregnant woman to get an abortion.

Now, in the Dobbs v. Jackson case, the decision was reversed and the ruling said the constitution does not protect women's rights to abortion and left the authority to decide either way to elected representatives.

The ruling has left millions of people in the country shocked, even though it was expected.

Also Read: Roe vs Wade reversed, US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

Warner Bros Discovery, which owns intellectual properties like Harry Potter and DC, announced an expansion of healthcare benefits. Now employees who need to go to other states to have abortions are covered. Chief People and Culture Officer Adria Alpert Romm said in an internal memo that the studio's biggest priority is the "wellbeing, health and safety of our employees.”

Streaming giant Netflix said it will offer a $10,000 compensation for those who need to travel to other states for things like cancer treatment, transplants, and so on apart from abortion.

A source told Variety that Disney, which has properties like Marvel and Star Wars at its disposal, remains "committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care”.

Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, Paramount, and Sony also offered similar benefits to their vulnerable employees.

Celebrities also spoke about the ruling. Elizabeth Banks tweeted, "This is devastating news for families - Men and women - who believe the government should not decide when and with whom they become parents. This is not the end of this fight for human rights."

Ariana DeBose simply posted, "I have nothing nice to say at this moment in time."

Veteran actor Viola Davis expressed her happiness. "And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿," she tweeted.