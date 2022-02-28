Wait, what! Selena Gomez arrives barefoot on SAG Awards stage, here's why

Selena Gomez ditched her heels during the SAG Awards 2022.



Gomez, who was looking breathtaking in a black velvet gown, shocked everyone when she arrived barefoot on stage with her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Martin Short to present the trophy for Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

The singer's Hulu show 'Only Muders in the Building' was among the nominees and she was also among the presenters for the evening.

Gomez arrived at the Sunday, February 27, awards show wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. She accessorized her outfit with Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin heels.



Before taking the stage, Gomez faced a has a little mishap on the red carpet in front of photographers.

A video that has gone viral on the internet now shows Selena tripping in her Christian Louboutin black high heels. And after falling to her knees, it seems like Gomez decided to go barefoot in the event.

After seeing the clips, fans applauded Selena for walking barefoot with all confidence. "Selena presenting barefoot is the most selena gomez thing ever," a social media user wrote. "Is Selena Gomez barefoot? Love it. F**k heels," another one tweeted.