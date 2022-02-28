In pics: Lady Gaga to Selena Gomez: Glamour returns to 2022 SAG Awards red carpet

After a while, red carpet fashion is back!



The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards edition kicked off at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.



After silent Golden Globes, SAG awards returned with the full in-person event and many A-listers stepped out on the red carpet in their best fashion looks.



As a precaution, the guests had shown proof of their Covid-19 vaccination in order to attend the event. Attendees were also asked to show a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event, as well as a negative antigen rapid test on the day of the event.

With no masks at the red carpet parade, celebrities like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Cynthia Erivo walked with all glitz and glamour.



Here are all the best looks you need to see from the starry night.

Lady Gaga:

Gaga, who nabbed a nomination for her outstanding performance in 'House of Gucci', was looking elegant as always on the red carpet. For the night the singer was wearing a sculptural white column gown, featuring a rose gold bustier. She accessorised her look with a diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. jewels.

HoYeon Jung:

'Squid Game' star stunned in a black crystal-embellished gown featuring a high centre slit by Louis Vuitton along with a matching hair ribbon inspired by a traditional Korean daenggi.

Salma Hayek:

'Eternals' star Salma Hayek walked the red carpet in a salmon pink floor-sweeping sating dress with sheer polka dot evening gloves. She accessorized her with sparkling jewels.

Selena Gomez:

Selena Gomez looked gorgeous at this year's SAGs awards. Gomez enhanced her look with a beautiful black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown which she accessorized with stunning $1 million Bulgari choker.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith:

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the SAG Awrads #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/zIBIfoGyZK — More Culture Less Pop (@culturelesspop) February 28, 2022 ×

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were twinning on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet Sunday night. Smith — who’s won an award in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 'King Richard' was wearing a classic navy colour suit with a white button-down and black tie. Meanwhile, Jada was looking breathtaking in a navy blue vintage Gareth Pugh gown, which featured a dramatic lower half. She accessorized her look with a beautiful sparkling necklace.

Sandra Oh:

Sandra Oh made head turns with her revealing silver Caroline Herrera gown as she walks the red carpet at the SAG Awards

Cynthia Erivo:

For the night, Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the third season of the anthology series 'Genius', was looking breathtaking in a red latex gown by Louis Vuitton, which she paired with a structured fur cape.

Jared Leto:

Like always, Jared Leto has caught attention again today, for a truly out of box outfit for the 2022 SAG Awards. The 50-year-old House of Gucci actor was wearing a blue silk suit paired with dark aviator sunglasses and pink lace gloves.

Cate Blanchett:

Cate Blanchett's jaw-dropping black gown by Armani Privé was a red carpet winner! Blanchett was wearing a sleeveless black gown with a deep V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and was lined with big black stone embellishments