Vin Diesel puts feud rumors with Jason Momoa to rest in heartfelt Instagram post on Fast X

Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel have put an end to the rumours of a feud between them during the filming of their movie Fast X. Momoa, who played Dante Reyes, the vengeful son of Fast Five antagonist Hernan, seeks retribution in the film against Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto and his loved ones for their involvement in his family's financial crisis. Fast X is believed to be the first installment of the two-part finale in the Fast and Furious franchise. Vin Diesel has hinted at the possibility of a trilogy following the release of the two installments.

After almost a month after its theatrical release, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to announce the release date of Fast & Furious 11. He subtly addressed the rumoured feud with Jason Momoa in his post. The actor talked about the unbreakable bond within the Fast Family as they gear up for the production of the movie's second part. What Vin Diesel said

"April 4th, 2025... is less than 22 months away," Vin Diesel wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes photo featuring himself and Jason Mamoa. "I'm amazed by the level of expression and collaboration exhibited by all the actors in our franchise as we delve deeper into the World's Saga."

The actor then acknowledged Momoa's exceptional contribution to Fast X, creating a scene-stealing character that will leave a memorable mark on viewers' minds. "Jason (Mamoa) wanted to explore something completely distinctive and extraordinary, and the result is a character that the world won't soon forget."



Vin Diesel also thanked the fans for their unwavering support. He also emphasised the significance of family and loyalty, stating that having 7 billion fans means nothing if it doesn't reflect genuine familial bonds.

Vin Diesel wanted everyone to know that there is more to come in the franchise, as part two promises remarkable collaboration between the Fast Family and the studio. He teased that audiences will witness something unlike anything they've seen before.

Momoa took the time to comment "all aloha," on Diesel's post, reassuring everyone that there is nothing but positive vibes between them. The Fast and the Furious franchise feuds

The Fast and the Furious franchise has a history of feuds among its stars. The recent speculation surrounding a feud between Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel on the set of Fast X is just the latest addition to a series of controversies about the franchise.