Veteran actor Jane Fonda receives COVID-19 vaccine, shares photo

Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda is the latest celebrity to take a COVID-19 vaccine jab.



The 83-year-old actress and humanitarian took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Got vaccinated today! Yay! It doesn’t hurt. #vaccine,” Jane wrote along with a photo of herself wearing a face mask while receiving her COVID-19 vaccine.

The actor joins the star-studded list of the celebrities who have to take the shot which includes actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Samuel L Jackson, Steve Martin, Sean Penn, Tyler Perry and others. Check other famous people that have also received the coronavirus vaccine.



Recently, it was announced that Jane will be honoured with a very prestigious Cecil B DeMille honour at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.



Fonda is a seven-time Golden Globe winner. "For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time. Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained," Ali Sar, the president of the HFPA, said.



In a career spanning six decades, the actor has starred in films like 'Julia, 'Coming Home', 'Klute', and '9 to 5'. She was last seen in 2018 film 'Book Club'.