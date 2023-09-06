True Blood actress Marcia DeRousse passes away at 70

Marcia DeRousse, known for her role as Dr Patricia Ludwig on the HBO series True Blood, has passed away at the age of 70 in Altadena after a lengthy illness, according to her publicist. DeRousse had been battling health issues for some time, and in April, she shared on Facebook that a fall in her doctor's office had exacerbated her condition, causing concern about her hiatal hernia.

DeRousse's career in the entertainment industry began with her big-screen debut in the 1981 film Under the Rainbow, where she appeared alongside fellow little person Billy Barty. The movie also featured notable actors such as Chevy Chase and Carrie Fisher. Her filmography includes roles in Tiptoes (2002) and D.J. Caruso's The Disappointments Room (2016).

While DeRousse made appearances in various projects, it was her recurring role on True Blood that garnered her recognition. She appeared in the second, fourth, and seventh seasons of the show, created by Alan Ball. Her portrayal of Ludwig added a unique element to the supernatural drama.

Originally from Doniphan, Missouri, DeRousse graduated from the University of Missouri before making her way to Los Angeles in 1980. Her interest in acting blossomed while she worked as a teacher in the Pasadena public school system. Her introduction to the world of film was a chance encounter with Billy Barty, leading to her role in Under the Rainbow. She also made guest appearances on TV shows such as ABC's The Fall Guy and NBC's St. Elsewhere.

Beyond her career, Marcia DeRousse was known for her outspoken nature and sharp wit. She was an advocate for opportunities within the senior disabled community and had a passion for caring for stray cats. She considered fellow actress Zelda Rubinstein, famous for her role in Poltergeist, as a mentor.

