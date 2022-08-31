Top movies and TV shows to watch in September: 'The Rings of Power', 'Where the Crawdads Sing', & 'Pinocchio'

August was a pretty good year for those who like to spend their free time watching TV shows and movies. On both streaming and theatres, there was something fun and interesting to watch from pretty every genre. While on the big screen, we had meaningful spectacles like Jordan Peele's 'Nope' and David Leitch's 'Bullet Train', on the small screen we had the much-awaited Neil Gaiman DC adaptation 'The Sandman' and the debut of 'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'House of the Dragon'.

September also brings an eclectic collection of good to great stuff to watch. In this list, we have something for everyone. Here is every movie and TV show you should watch in September. Let's begin with streaming:

OTT releases to look out for

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': September 2

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is Amazon's attempt to recreate the success (and money) of 'Game of Thrones'. While the series has 'The Lord of the Rings' in the title, it is not directly related to the events of Peter Jackson's trilogy. Rather, it takes place thousands of years ago during the Second Age. There are a few characters that both stories do share like Galadriel and Elrond, for elves in Tolkien's world live forever until they are killed. The main event is the forging of 'Rings of Power' by elven smith Celebrimbor, who was hoodwinked by Sauron. Among those Rings was the One Ring, which was destroyed at the end of 'The Lord of the Rings', and which gave the bearer of the ring the power to rule over every other ring. We can expect an epic battle between the light and the dark as those on the side of light gear up for Sauron and the forces of Mordor. Watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' on Amazon Prime Video.

'Rick and Morty' Season 6: September 4

The smartest and likely the funniest animated comedy series returns with its sixth season. The Adult Swim show follows a genius but harebrained scientist and inventor and egomaniac Rick and his naive, awkward grandson Morty. The two go to adventures and visit otherworlds and parallel universes through portals invented by Rick. The sixth season premieres on September 4 on Adult Swim. In India, the show will debut on Netflix.

'Pinocchio': September 8

Directed by 'Back to the Future' director Robert Zemeckis, 'Pinocchio' is the latest one in a long line of Disney's attempts to give live-action treatment to animated classics. Expect a heartwarming tale full of adventure. 'Pinocchio' arrives on Disney + (Disney+ Hotstar in India).

Emmy Awards 2022: September 9

Like every year the 74th Emmy Awards will honour the best in TV and streaming shows and movies. HBO's 'Succession' leads the list of nominees with 25 nominations. Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso and HBO's own 'The White Lotus' follow with 20 nominations. The Emmys will stream in India on Lionsgate Play.

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: September 14

the upcoming fifth season of 'The Handmaid's Tale' is here. Hulu's multiple Emmy-winning dystopian series is created by Bruce Miller and is based on Margaret Wood's celebrated novel of the same name. The story is set in near-future New England. Most of the United States has become a white supremacist and patriarchal state called the Republic of Gilead after the government was overthrown by a religious cult called Sons of Jacob. The main protagonist Offred and later June (Elisabeth Moss) is one of the 'handmaids', who are women whose only purpose is to produce children for the ruling class. In Season 5, June will have to face the consequences of her actions. The promos have promised a bloody, action-packed season. Watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' on Hulu.

'Andor': September 21

The prequel to the 'Star Wars' movie 'Rogue One' tells the story of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-revolutionary who joins the Rebels against the tyrannical Galactic Empire. The strong cast also features Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. Watch 'Andor' on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Blonde': September 28

In this Marilyn Monroe biopic, Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas becomes the iconic film star and sex symbol from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Bobby Canavale, Adrien Brody, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson also star. 'Blonde' premieres on Netflix.

'My Best Friend's Exorcism': September 30

A supernatural horror film based on the book of the same name by Grady Hendrix, 'My Best Friend's Exorcism' tells the story of friendships and demon possession. It will premiere on Prime Video.

Theatrical releases to look out for:

'Beast': September 2

In this monster movie, Idris Elba's character fights a ferocious lion even as he tried to save his daughters. The trailers have led fans to expect an action-packed if not very profound cinematic experience anchored by a charismatic movie star.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home -- The More Fun Stuff Version': September 2

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was already too extra as it offered three Spider-Men for the price of one. Now, an extended cut of the Tom Holland-starrer is hitting theatres all around the world, including India. It will have 11 minutes of new footage that was not included in the original release.

'Where the Crawdads Sing': September 16

Based on Delia Owens' novel of the same name, 'Where the Crawdads Sing' tells the story of Marsh Girl, a woman who grew up alone in a marsh, away from the civilisation. She becomes a renowned naturalist. When a man from the town is found dead, suspicion hovers over the Marsh Girl for she has always seemed off to the townsfolk who cannot comprehend that a woman can survive alone in the wilderness unless she is soft in the head. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr., and David Strathairn star.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once': September 16

An exhilarating, superbly enjoyable multiverse movie that 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' only wishes it was. A Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert directorial, this Michelle Yeoh starrer and a global hit is finally releasing in India. Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis play supporting roles.