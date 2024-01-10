Tom Cruise signs deal to make films with Warner Bros.

Tom Cruise has signed a deal with Warner Bros. studio to develop and produce theatrical films with the studio. These movies will be a mix of original productions and franchise regulars. These productions will star Tom Cruise and are being called a new “strategic partnership”.

A huge deal for both the star and Warner Bros. Discovery, this gives Tom Cruise the right to not only work with this but other studios and make projects with them. However, bringing Tom on board is an attempt to bring fresh ideas and revamp the studio in the new year. This comes after Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy took over as co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group in 2022.

As for Tom Cruise’ slate of work, he can make projects with rival studios like Universal and Paramount.

In the past, Tom Cruise has worked at Warner Bros. The last he worked with the studio was in Edge of Tomorrow. He has also starred in films from the studio like Magnolia, Rock of Ages, Interview With the Vampire and Eyes Wide Shut. Warner Bros. also gave Tom Cruise his breakout role in Risky Business.

In a statement, De Luca and Abdy said, “We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry. Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with [Warner Bros. Discovery chief] David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!’ Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead.”