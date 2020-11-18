Tom and Jerry trailer: Welcome back the world's most favourite cat and mouse

Tom and Jerry are back.

The classic cartoon of a naughty duo of cat and mouse are back in a feature film as makers released the trailer on Wednesday.

Partially animated, this feature has cat and mouse in the style of animation and live-action -- both in equal parts.

The trailer also introduces the plot of the film as Tom and Jerry land in New York. Jerry, we can see lands up in a hotel which is going to host the “wedding of the century.” The hotel wants to get rid of its mouse problem so they get a cat, which happens to be Tom and their chase scene continues.

Watch the trailer here:

The film stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong.

The Tim Story directorial is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2021.