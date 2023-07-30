Tobin Bell is back as Jigsaw! Watch Saw X's spine-chilling trailer here

The spine-chilling horror franchise Saw is gearing up to unleash its tenth instalment, and fans are in for a terrifying treat. Over the weekend, the makers of the highly anticipated horror film, titled 'Saw X,' dropped the first official trailer, sending shivers down the spines of audiences. The film brings back the iconic character of John Kramer, portrayed by Tobin Bell, in what is touted to be the untold chapter of Jigsaw's final games.

Saw X takes viewers on a nightmarish journey, set between the events of Saw I and Saw II. John Kramer, also known as the Jigsaw Killer, finds himself in a desperate and sickly state, battling cancer. In search of a miraculous cure, he travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure. However, what he encounters there is far from what he had anticipated. The entire operation turns out to be an elaborate scam, preying on the most vulnerable individuals.

Refusing to be a victim, the infamous serial killer unleashes his wrath upon the con artists, employing his signature style of devious and deranged traps. As reported by Deadline, the film promises to deliver the quintessential Saw experience, with visceral and heart-stopping moments that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

Check out the trailer here!

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen wrote, "What a way to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the SAW franchise!" Another comment on the YouTube video read, "Tobin Bell's voice never fails to send chills, it's iconic and low-key scary." "No matter how many movies they make, I'll always watch them. Saw is my favourite horror franchise and I'll watch it until I die," read a third comment.

Saw X is helmed by director Kevin Greutert. Alongside Tobin Bell, the film features a talented cast, including Synnove Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach.

Interestingly, the creators of Saw X decided to shoot the film in Mexico City, incorporating local talent to add an authentic touch to the production. Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa will be playing pivotal roles in the film, according to Deadline.

Saw X will hit the theatres on September 29.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE