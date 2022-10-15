Timothy Dalton joins the cast of 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'

Hollywood star Timothy Dalton, who is most remembered for his roles in 'James Bond', 'The Living Daylights' and 'License to Kill', has joined the cast of '1923', the 'Yellowstone' prequel series. According to reports, he will portray a strong, self-assured man called Donald Whitfield, who exudes riches and the lack of compassion necessary to acquire it. His character is described as ominous, frightening, and accustomed to getting his way.

In '1923,' a new generation of the Dutton family will be introduced, and the early 20th century will be explored, with pandemics, a record-breaking drought, the repeal of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all wreaking havoc on the mountain west and the Duttons who live there.

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn are among the cast members who have already been revealed. In Montana, work is now being done on the series, which will make its television debut on Paramount Plus in December.

As the fourth actor to portray James Bond, Dalton has made television appearances in 'Jane Eyre' on the BBC and 'Penny Dreadful' on Showtime.

He portrays the Chief in 'Doom Patrol' on HBO Max at the moment. Creator of 'Yellowstone' and '1923,' Taylor Sheridan also acts as executive producer alongside John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, and MTV Entertainment Studios are responsible for the show's production.

The fifth season of 'Yellowstone' will premiere in November.

(With inputs from agencies)