Three Golden Globe voters expelled for allegedly violating code of conduct

In a shocking episode of violation of the code of conduct, three members of the Golden Globes company have been expelled following complaints against them. The three members are Howaida Hamdy, Munawar Hosain, and Aniko Navai. They have been removed from the group’s membership ranks following complaints about and investigations into their behaviour.

It started with Hamdy, an Egyptian journalist and critic, who became the subject of an internal investigation last month after she allegedly tweeted antisemitic messages in Arabic and also included similar sentiments in her reviews. The probe was launched after CAMERA, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis, issued a report accusing Hamdy of the “glorification of terrorism” and “extremism". She had been added to the Golden Globes’ voting body in 2021 in an effort to increase diversity among its members.

This inclusivity drive came as a result of complaints that the Golden Globes had zero Black people among its then 87 members.

Bangladeshi-born Munawar Hosain joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 1993, while Hungarian-born Navai became a member in 1999. After the HFPA dissolved, these three members along with others transitioned to Golden Globe employees after Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge acquired all of the Golden Globes’ assets, rights and properties from the HFPA and turned the venture into a for-profit enterprise.

As for the awards ceremony, the Golden Globes 2024 is slated for January 10, 2024.

