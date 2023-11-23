The Witcher's spell falters: Andrzej Sapkowski says Netflix Ignored his ideas

Polish fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski, the creative mind behind The Witcher franchise, recently shared candid remarks about his relationship with streaming giant Netflix. Speaking at Vienna Comic-Con, Sapkowski disclosed that his ideas for the hit adaptation were often overlooked by Netflix. When asked if he had provided feedback to the streaming service, Sapkowski chuckled and admitted, "Maybe, I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me. But it's normal."

The tension between Sapkowski and Netflix comes at a time when The Witcher has faced challenges within its own team. The departure of star Henry Cavill after the third season raised questions, especially given Cavill's commitment to honouring Sapkowski's original work. The replacement of Cavill by Liam Hemsworth for the upcoming season adds an additional layer of intrigue.

Writer Beau DeMayo, who contributed to the first two seasons of The Witcher, took to Instagram to shed light on internal discord within the writing team. DeMayo revealed that some writers on the show were not fans of the source material, even going so far as to actively dislike or mock it. He emphasised the importance of respecting the work before contributing to its legacy.

In response to these revelations, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich defended the writing process, stating that she had never mocked the books and that the books were her "entire livelihood." She reassured fans that writers' rooms were sacred, safe, and supportive spaces.

Despite these challenges, The Witcher continues to be a success for Netflix. The third season accumulated 99.4 million viewing hours, according to Nielsen, and spent eight weeks in Netflix's Top 10. However, the show experienced a 36 percent decline in viewership from the second season.