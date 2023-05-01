The Super Mario Bros. Movie leaked on Twitter and millions watched it

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has a runtime of approximately one and a half hours, was shared in its entirety online by a meme Twitter account that goes by the username "vidsthatgohard". Using the micro-blogging site's Twitter Blue video feature, the unidentified Twitter account holder illegally uploaded the Nintendo and Illumination film on the platform. And, millions of users watched it before it was taken down.

The movie was posted on the Twitter handle on Saturday evening in two parts. For the next seven hours, the video remained on his page before being taken down by Twitter moderators. According to Forbes, the video went viral and was watched at least nine million times.

The leak also triggered a meme-fest on Twitter, with one netizen tweeting, "Thanks for uploading the Mario movie, I got to watch the whole thing."

On Sunday morning, the DreamWorks-animated film Bee Movie was uploaded on the Twitter handle in the same two-part format. That, too, was taken down.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, meanwhile, recently crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office and became the first animated movie since the COVID-19 pandemic to do so.

Four weeks after being released, the animated film has grossed $490 million in North America and $532 million internationally. It's the fifth film after the coronavirus pandemic to join the $1 billion club, following Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion and Avatar: The Way of Water.

