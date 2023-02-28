The Night Manager season 2 reportedly in the works, Tom Hiddleston to return

A second season of David Farr's The Night Manager is in the works at Amazon Prime Video and the BBC, reported Deadline. An adaptation of the 1993 John le Carré book of the same name, the acclaimed TV series released in 2016. It was directed by Susanne Bier, and featured Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, David Harewood, and Elizabeth Debicki in the starry cast. The Deadline report said Hiddleston will return for the second season

Season 1 followed the story of Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston), a former British soldier who works as the night manager at a luxury hotel in Cairo. One night, he encounters the mysterious Sophie Alekan (Aure Atika), who hands him a package of confidential documents before being killed by local gangsters.

Pine takes the documents to the British embassy and becomes embroiled in a dangerous plot involving arms dealing and corrupt politicians. He is recruited by an intelligence agency to infiltrate the inner circle of Richard Roper, a billionaire arms dealer who Pine believes was behind Sophie's murder. Pine goes undercover and gains Roper's trust, but he soon realises that he is in over his head.

The Night Manager received critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and production design, and won several awards including three Golden Globes and an Emmy Award.

The series was remade in India by Sandeep Modi, and starred Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Saswata Chatterjee. Premiering on February 17, the series received positive reviews.

WION's Shomini Sen wrote about the remake in her review: "If one considers The Night Manager as a stand-alone show, ignoring the fact that it's a remake, it is a credible show with good writing and great performances."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE