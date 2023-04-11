The Marvels trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, Kamala Khan unite in this MCU film! Watch

The first teaser for Marvel Studios' The Marvels is here! The film is a sequel to 2019's movie Captain Marvel and 2022's TV series Ms Marvel and also the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nia DaCosta takes over from Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck in the director's chair. DaCosta also wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. This time, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers is joined by Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. The three superheroes start experiencing a strange phenomenon of swapping their powers whenever they use them. They must work together to investigate and unravel the mystery behind it.

Watch the teaser above. It perfectly captures all the hallmarks of MCU movies, with its thrilling action, stunning visuals, and lighthearted moments of humour.

The film also features Samuel L. Jackson reprising the role of Nick Fury. Zawe Ashton essays the role of a villain in the movie. Park Seo-joon is also here in an undisclosed role. Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur return from Ms Marvel.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Larson discussed her return to the role and revealed that the upcoming film will delve deeper into the complexities of the character.

“The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now it’s digging into some of the complexities. That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn’t make every right decision all the time,” she said.

The Marvels releases on November 10.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE