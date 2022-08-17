'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to premiere on September 1 with two episodes

Amazon's upcoming fantasy TV series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' will have its grand premiere with the first two episodes on September 1 on Amazon Prime Video. The next episodes will stream on the platform every Thursday. We know the first season of the show will consist of eight episodes. Created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, 'The Rings of Power' is set thousands of years before the events of 'The Lord of the Rings'. It centres around the forging of magical rings by eleven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) who was tricked into it by Sauron. Sauron is not Dark Lord yet and actually has a corporeal form.

Sauron ostensibly gives powerful rings to all races to empower them, but he forges the One Ring in secret, which can control the power of all the other, thus potentially allowing him to rule every single individual.



The series stars Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel, and so on.

The series has no canonical connection to Peter Jackson-directed ''The Lord of the Rings' trilogy.

Composer Howard Shore, who scored music for every Jackson-directed Middle-earth movie, has written the theme for 'Rings of Power'.

The Rings of Power' was made on an unbelievable budget of $1.25 billion. This includes the $250 million amount that took for Amazon to get rights to Middle-earth and $1 billion for production. This makes 'Rings of Power' bigger and grander than anything we have seen our screens before.

The series will run for five seasons. It may certainly go up and down and if the series is successful enough, we may get to see spinoff series or movies.

