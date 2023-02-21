The Last of Us episode 6: Why Pedro Pascal cried off-camera during this scene

The Last of Us episode 6, titled Kin reunited Pedro Pascal's Joel with his younger brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) as he and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) reach a community in Jackson, Wyoming. Jasmila Žbanić, the director of the episode, revealed while speaking to Variety that Pascal cried while filming his emotional scene with Luna so that his fellow actor could get into the character.

"He was not on camera, but he was crying because he was giving his partner everything so that he can act. This is very special. It's so generous of an actor to do this so deep. I was amazed by Pedro's talent," she said.

In The Last of Us, a global pandemic, arising out of a fungus called Cordyceps, strikes the world in 2003. Unlike other pandemics, this one causes its victims to turn into mindless flesh-eating cannibals. Joel (Pedro Pascal) is running from the ensuing chaos with his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) and friend Tommy (Gabriel Luna). Joel and Sarah are confronted by a soldier who opens fire after his superior asks him to shoot them over the mere possibility of the two being infected. As she dies in his arms, a tearful Joel is forced to abandon her to escape the army.

Cut to 20 years later, the world has changed radically. The surviving citizens, at least in the US, have divided themselves into highly-militarised quarantine zones that are hostile to each other. This is a more hostile world where things like trust and loyalty are in short supply. Everybody is looking out for themselves.

Based on Sony-owned developer Naughty Dog's video game of the same name, the series is created by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and the original game's creative director Neil Druckmann. Nico Parker, Merle Dandridge, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Brendan Fletcher, among others also star.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE