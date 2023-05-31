Ted Lasso finale: Does Jason Sudeikis' popular show stick the landing?

Three iconic shows ended their run this week. While HBO's Barry and Succession both concluded with their fourth season on Sunday, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso had its finale on Wednesday. And indeed, the show is over. No, this is not a drill. The show's production designer Paul Cripps shared pictures of the show's various sets on his Instagram profile. Those sets already look like they are being dismantled. Created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, the show was balm to many a suffering soul during the COVID-19 pandemic. You could say it came at the perfect time. The cast featured Sudeikis as the titular character, and apart from him, Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and more were also in the cast. What is Ted Lasso all about? Ted Lasso follows the story of the eponymous character played by Sudeikis. Lasso, an American football coach, is unexpectedly hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no prior experience with the sport. The series revolves around Ted's journey as he tries to navigate the challenges of coaching a struggling team, AFC Richmond, while also facing cultural differences and personal hurdles.

With his optimistic and kind-hearted nature, Ted brings a refreshing and unorthodox approach to coaching, focusing on teamwork, positivity, and personal growth. Ted Lasso, the show I mean, is known for its humour, heartwarming moments, and memorable characters, exploring themes of resilience, friendship, and the power of optimism. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Cripps (@paulfilmtvdesigner) If you have not seen Ted Lasso, do yourself a favour For those still unacquainted with this TV show version of chocolate souffle, I suggest have a taste), Ted Lasso follows Sudeikis' titular American football coach. But Lasso brings with him his best friend Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), a grounding influence on him, and his New World charm, energy, and an attitude of undying optimism. This cannot turn these players, who are used to defeats, into overnight stars, but it can help them do their best.

Thankfully, thus far, it doesn't look like Ted Lasso has lost its appeal. Far from it, the third season remains as warm and cosy and charming as ever, even if it still doesn't give one's ribcage quite the workout one expects from a comedy series. It is not as though the humour is not there, but the show is not a laugh-out-loud kind of series. It is more of a feel-good series than a comedy series.

