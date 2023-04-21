Ted Lasso actress Juno Temple in talks to Join Tom Hardy in Venom 3

English actress Juno Temple, who plays the role of Keeley Jones in Apple TV+'s comedy series Ted Lasso, is in talks to join the third movie in Tom Hardy-led Venom franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Her role, if the talks go through, is not known yet. Temple has had an acquaintance with comic-book movies when he played a small role in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. Venom 3 will bring back Hardy as the titular Venom, a being that Hardy's reporter Eddie Brock becomes after fusing with an alien parasite symbiote called Venom. The resulting creature is superhumanly strong, and fast and can use strands of webbing for various purposes like to latch on to things and destroy enemies.

The first Venom was released in 2018 and directed by Ruben Fleischer. It followed Brock as he investigates the Life Foundation, a company led by Riz Ahmed's Carlton Drake that has been conducting illegal experiments with alien symbiotes. Eddie is then infected by the Venom symbiote, which gives him incredible powers, but also causes him to struggle with his newfound violent urges. The film also starred Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate.

Let There Be Carnage was released in 2021 and was directed by Andy Serkis. The film sees Eddie Brock dealing with the aftermath of the first film and facing off against the villainous Carnage, another symbiote that bonds with serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson. The film also stars Williams, Naomie Harris, and Stephen Graham.

Both films have been commercially successful, despite mixed to negative reviews from critics. The film grossed $856.1 million worldwide. The sequel fared a little worse due to the pandemic-affected release, with $506.9 million in global box office returns.

