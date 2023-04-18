Super Mario Bros Movie achieves another major box office milestone!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to go from strength to strength and it has now crossed the $700 million mark worldwide. The film was made on an approximate budget of $100 million, so it is already a humongous hit. It has been less than two weeks since the movie was released. Earlier, the Illumination movie had become the highest-grossing video game adaptation, edging out 2016's Warcraft. Featuring Chris Pratt as the titular Italian-American plumber, the film is based on Nintento's celebrated Mario franchise. The film also has Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen voicing various characters.

The Super Mario Bros Movie follows the story of Mario and Luigi (Day), two plumbers from Brooklyn who get sucked into a Warp Pipe and end up in different kingdoms. Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom ruled by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), while Luigi lands in the Dark Lands ruled by the Koopa king Bowser (Black).

Bowser plans to marry Peach and destroy the Mushroom Kingdom if that fails. He imprisons Luigi to blackmail Mario, who he sees as competition for Peach's favour.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed a script penned by Matthew Fogel.

WION's review of the movie was largely positive. It read, "In the grand scheme of things, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a small blip on the radar of video game adaptations. It's not the worst one out there, but it's certainly not the best. However, it's a testament to the enduring popularity of the Mario franchise that people are still interested in seeing these characters on the big screen, even after all these years. One of the strengths of these games has always been their ability to appeal to a wide range of audiences. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the colourful worlds and zany characters that populate the games. The movie is able to capture that same sense of joy and wonder, bringing to life its world in a way that feels true to the source material."

