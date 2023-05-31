Succession series finale was viewed by 2.9 million people on Sunday night: Reports
Succession episodes this season have been seen by an average of 8.7 million viewers. The viewership of the finale is expected to expand significantly when delayed viewership is taken into account.
As Succession aired its finale, it got a fitting farewell from fans. According to HBO, 2.9 million people watched or streamed the series finale of the show on Sunday night. The record is expected to grow as delayed viewing is also taken into account.
That beat the first-night record of 2.75 million for an episode that aired on April 30, earlier in the fourth and last season of the family drama about a media company.
The series finale provided an answer to the question central to the story, about whether any of media magnate Logan Roy’s children would inherit control over his media empire.
Succession didn’t approach HBO’s record of 19.8 million people who watched the 2019 finale of Game of Thrones on its premiere night. HBO estimated that some 46 million people have watched that episode when delayed viewing is taken into account.
HBO said that Barry, its series starring Bill Hader, had 700,000 viewers on the night of its finale this past week. Episodes have been average 3.4 million viewers this season.
