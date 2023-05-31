Succession series finale was viewed by 2.9 million people on Sunday night: Reports

As Succession aired its finale, it got a fitting farewell from fans. According to HBO, 2.9 million people watched or streamed the series finale of the show on Sunday night. The record is expected to grow as delayed viewing is also taken into account.



That beat the first-night record of 2.75 million for an episode that aired on April 30, earlier in the fourth and last season of the family drama about a media company.



According to data analytics company Nielsen, Succession episodes this season have been seen by an average of 8.7 million viewers. The viewership of the finale is expected to expand significantly when delayed viewership is taken into account.



The series finale provided an answer to the question central to the story, about whether any of media magnate Logan Roy’s children would inherit control over his media empire.