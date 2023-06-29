Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson join forces to secure TCM's future

Amid a period of uncertainty marked by layoffs and leadership changes that left Turner Classic Movies (TCM) fans concerned about the channel's future, prominent filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson have stepped forward to curate programming and provide their expertise, reported news agency Associated Press. Following the recent dismissal of key TCM personnel, including General Manager Pola Changnon and programming head Charles Tabesh, the film community had expressed their dismay through public outcry, utilising the hashtag #SaveTCM and penning impassioned op-eds to emphasise the channel's cultural significance. To oversee TCM, Warner Bros Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have been enlisted, with Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson serving as official curators.

Additionally, the decision to let go of Charles Tabesh has been reversed. De Luca and Abdy expressed their honor at being able to shape the future trajectory of the beloved TCM brand alongside three iconic filmmakers of our time—Steven, Marty, and Paul—according to a statement. Turner Classic Movies survives This strategy, spearheaded by Zaslav, has already set Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson in motion, collaborating with De Luca and Abdy on various ideas. The filmmakers released a statement expressing their delight that longtime programmer Charlie Tabesh will remain with TCM and acknowledging the team's commitment to upholding TCM's mission of celebrating the rich history of cinema. They also underscored the importance of TCM as a valuable resource for future generations of filmmakers and film enthusiasts.

The on-air hosts of TCM, such as Ben Mankiewicz, Dave Karger, and Alicia Malone, are expected to continue their roles, and preparations for the annual film festival in Los Angeles are still underway. Mankiewicz previously spoke about the channel's dedicated fanbase, ranging from ordinary viewers to celebrities like Tom Hanks, who frequently mentions TCM in his recent memoir. Notably, Scorsese keeps TCM playing in his editing suite.

Mankiewicz highlighted the unique bond that audiences have with TCM, where their identification lies with the channel itself. Unlike other networks, people proudly include "TCM fan" as part of their identity on social media. Mankiewicz humorously mentioned that no one says, "I'll watch anything on ABC," or identifies themselves as a "Showtime viewer." TCM's loyal following sets it apart.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros Discovery assured that the company is fully committed to safeguarding, supporting, and investing in TCM's future. They said that content investment has increased by over 30 per cent this year, acknowledging the challenges faced by the linear ecosystem. The changes and cuts made aim to create a sustainable operation behind the scenes while preserving and protecting the culture of cinema by bringing more film titles to the airwaves. When Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson assured TCM fans about its survival Earlier the three filmmakers had issued a joint statement to reassure Turner Classic Movies (TCM) fans amidst the ongoing shakeup that has surprised cinephiles. They acknowledged that Zaslav had reached out to them earlier in the week to discuss his plans for restructuring TCM. They expressed their primary goal of safeguarding TCM's programming and ensuring its preservation. The filmmakers shared their positive interactions with Zaslav and expressed their commitment to working together to maintain this cherished cultural institution.

