Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 trailer released, to drop in February

The trailer for the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is finally out. Lucasfilm Animation released an action-packed trailer for the final season. It will be the third and final season of the Emmy-winning The Clone Wars spin-off. It will be released on February 21.

The first three episodes of the season will drop first. The finale will be released on May 1.

The final season of Star Wars’ synopsis reads: “In the epic final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.”

Watch the trailer here:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive-produced by Dave Filoni. It features actors Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Jimmi Simpson, Noshir Dalal and Wanda Sykes.