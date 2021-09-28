'Star Wars: Andor' will have 'familiar faces' reveals Diego Luna

Diego Luna opened up about his Star Wars character Cassian Andor in the upcoming Disney+ series ‘Star Wars: Andor’ that is up for release in 2022.

Diego Luna executive produced and stars in the show which will be a 12-episode project.

In his chat with Deadline, Diego on the show said, “You’ll definitely see familiar faces. I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen [Stars Wars: Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending.”

On shooting Star Wars; Andor during the pandemic, the actor said, “To be honest, it’s been such a blessing to do this job and to do it under these circumstances. I had the chance to work with a team that I couldn’t be more proud of and admire more. It’s a hard-core moment to be out there shooting, and we were really lucky. We’re done with the shooting now and getting it ready for audiences to see it.”

He added, "While I can't say much, what I can tell you is that the experience was literally a transformation for me. It's something that I really wanted to do and that I thought I was not going to be able to do. I'm more than happy."

Luna is proud to represent the Latino community on a global scale as an artist, producer and human being who ignites uncomfortable-yet-necessary conversations via Pan Y Circo. He credits the response from fans for his success in continuing Andor’s story in the prequel and urges viewers to continue to vote with their dollars and their voices.

Meanwhile, Diego will receive Award of Honor for his career achievements at the Platino Awards on October 3.