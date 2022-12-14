'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' trailer promises Miles Morales' another exciting multiversal adventure

The first trailer for 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' is here. The film follows 2018's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', arguably one of the best superhero films of all time and thus has an unenviable job of creating an experience that is worthy of the original. The new film introduced a new cast of Spider-People, but also brings back Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy or a version of Spider-Woman from the first film. Shameik Moore again voices Miles Morales, the main Spidey of his version of New York after Peter Parker (Chris Pine) died in the original.

You can watch the trailer above. It prominently features Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Miles' mother who asks him to stay safe on his next adventure. She wants the little boy inside him always alive. We also see numerous new versions of Spider-People, though likely not every one of them will be in the movie for more than a single scene.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson direct, using a script penned by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

Earlier, Powers had revealed that the Spot, voiced by Jason Schwartzman, is the main villain of the movie. A supervillain who is the enemy of both Spider-Man and Daredevil, he has the ability to open interdimensional portals and uses them to travel long distances and commit crimes. He is also practically immortal, as even after his body is destroyed, it can remade itself in what is called the Spotworld.

Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Sung Kang, Dhanush, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac also lend their voices for the film.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' will release on June 2, 2023.