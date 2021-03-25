Sony developing feature adaptation of classic sitcom 'Bewitched'

Bewitched sitcom Photograph:( Twitter )
Interestingly, Sony had in 2005, released a spinoff of Bewitched, a romantic-comedy from writer-director Nora Ephron, starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell.
Sony Pictures is now developing an adaptation of classic sitcom ‘Bewitched’.
Starring Elizabeth Montgomery, the show Bewitched ran for eight seasons as she portrayed Samatha Stephens, a witch married to an ordinary man named Darrin (Dick York and later Dick Sargent).
‘Bewitched’ ran from 1964 to 1972 on ABC and was a defining example of the genre.
Meanwhile, Sony’s film will be produced by John Davis and John Fox with a script written by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett.
Interestingly, Sony had in 2005, released a spinoff of Bewitched, a romantic-comedy from writer-director Nora Ephron, starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell as actors playing Samantha and Darrin on a remake of the classic television show.
Chrissy Teigen says ‘goodbye’ to Twitter, deletes her account
Clara Amfo, Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary to host BAFTA 2021