Clara Amfo, Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary to host BAFTA 2021

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will take place on April 10 and 11 and will have Clara Amfo, Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary as hosts for the ceremony.

The opening night will be hosted by Clara Amfo who will be joined by a yet-to-be-announced panel of guests who will discuss the creative process using footage from nominated films.

The first night of the event will see announcement of eight BAFTA winners as will the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema recipient, who will be at the Royal Albert Hall for the only in-person moment of the show.

Meanwhile, presenters Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will host the second night of the awards on April 11. They will be joined by some more presenters at the Royal Albert Hall as well as some presenters who will log in virtually from Los Angeles.

All nominees of BAFTA will join the show virtually alongside a virtual audience in the wake of the pandemic.

The ceremonies will have a total of 17 awards being announced including the EE Rising Star Award and the Fellowship, BAFTA’s highest honor.

On the BAFTA awards, Marc Samuelson, chair of the BAFTA film committee, said: “It has been an extremely tough year for everyone, including for cinemas and for the film industry, so we are looking forward to some fun, and a celebration of great talent across the weekend. The industry and film lovers are coming together to shine a spotlight on the creativity and craft behind the 50 nominated films, and to recognize and celebrate the efforts of the industry to keep going during this particularly challenging time.”