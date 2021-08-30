Slasher film 'Candyman' slices way to top North America box office

Still from 'Candyman' Photograph:( Twitter )
Universal's slasher film 'Candyman' has topped North American box offices in its opening weekend, with an estimated $22.4 million take nearly equal to its production budget, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.
Analysts said that three-day total surpassed expectations for an R-rated film opening in the Covid-19 era -- and with powerful Hurricane Ida depressing attendance in some Southern states.
The film, written by Jordan Peele and with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the blood-spattered starring role, had a budget of $25 million, according to Hollywood Reporter.
Last week's box office leader, Twentieth Century's sci-fi comedy 'Free Guy,' slipped to second place, at $13.6 million. The family-friendly film stars Ryan Reynolds as an Everyman bank teller who finds he is a character in a huge video game.
In the third spot, also down one position, was Paramount animation 'Paw Patrol: The Movie,' at $6.6 million. Based on a popular kids' television show, it tells the story of a boy named Ryder and the brave pooches who help him save Adventure City from an evil mayor.
In fourth was Disney's family adventure film 'Jungle Cruise' at $5 million, bringing its North American total just past $100 million. The studio is also offering the movie on its Disney Plus streaming service.
And in fifth was horror feature 'Don't Breathe 2' from Sony, at $2.8 million.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
"Respect" ($2.3 million)
"The Suicide Squad" ($2 million)
"The Protege" ($1.7 million)
"The Night House" ($1.2 million)
"Black Widow" ($855,000)