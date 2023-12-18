Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actors reunite to celebrate America Ferrera's role in Barbie

It was a big reunion night in New York City on Friday as co-stars of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants got together. Actors Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively came out to support America Ferrera at the Robin Williams Center where a Barbie Q&A took place.

In a video that America Ferrera posted on social, she said, “The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) × The Barbie Q&A saw many stars come together. The last time actors from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants got together was when America Ferrera welcomed her first child in 2018.

Also read: Barbie director Greta Gerwig makes surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to introduce Billie Eilish

As for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, there were talks of a third film but it has not materialised so far. In 2022, Amber Tamblyn explained that there were complications in getting a third installment made, primarily that the four women have families to consider when taking on any new projects, joking that between all of them, they had like “870 children.”