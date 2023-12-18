LIVE TV
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actors reunite to celebrate America Ferrera's role in Barbie

In a video that America Ferrera posted on social, she said, “The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart.”

It was a big reunion night in New York City on Friday as co-stars of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants got together. Actors Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively came out to support America Ferrera at the Robin Williams Center where a Barbie Q&A took place. 

The Barbie Q&A saw many stars come together. The last time actors from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants got together was when America Ferrera welcomed her first child in 2018. 

As for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, there were talks of a third film but it has not materialised so far. In 2022, Amber Tamblyn explained that there were complications in getting a third installment made, primarily that the four women have families to consider when taking on any new projects, joking that between all of them, they had like “870 children.”

Previously Tamblyn said, “There’s a lot going on with the project. We’ve been working on it for, I don’t know, it feels like a decade at this point. My hope is that it’ll get made at some point. It’s hard. Family makes it hard. Life makes it hard. … To me, it feels like the ultimate grift where I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I’m in.'”

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

