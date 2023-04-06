Shrek 5 officially in the works with original cast returning; Donkey getting a spinoff too

After more than a decade since the last installment of the Shrek franchise, DreamWorks Animation has finally confirmed that Shrek 5 is in the works. While there is no official release date yet, fans are already excited at the prospect of seeing their favourite ogre back on the big screen. All major voice cast members, including Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey), Cameron Diaz (Princess Fiona), Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots), are expected to return. It was Illumination's founder and CEO Chris Meledandri who confirmed the same while speaking to Variety. He also revealed that a Donkey spinoff is in the works.

Shrek franchise, and an unenviable legacy

The first Shrek movie was released back in 2001, and it quickly became a box office hit, grossing over $484 million worldwide. It was praised for its witty humour, clever references to fairy tale tropes, and a heartwarming message about accepting oneself for who they are. The franchise went on to produce three more films, each adding new characters and expanding the Shrek universe.

But after Shrek Forever After was released in 2010, it seemed like the franchise had come to an end. Fans were left wondering if they would ever see their beloved characters again. It wasn't until 2016 that rumors of a fifth film started circulating, and it has taken until now for the makers to finally confirm that Shrek 5 is indeed in the works.

However, many believe that the franchise ended on a high note with Shrek Forever After, and that any attempt to continue the story would be unnecessary and potentially detrimental to the franchise's legacy. There is also concern that a new Shrek film may not live up to the high expectations set by its predecessors.

But still, others see the prospect of seeing Shrek and his friends back on the big screen is a dream come true. The original Shrek movies were not only box office hits, but they also became beloved cultural touchstones that continue to be quoted and referenced to this day.

Eddie Murphy's enthusiasm for Donkey spinoff

Even before the Donkey spinoff was announced by Meledandri, Murphy had said he would love to lend his voice to a standalone movie on Donkey. In January, he said, "If [DreamWorks] ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey. They did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have done a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE