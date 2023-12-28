Shakira's hometown honours singer with 21.3-feet tall statue

What a way to end the year! Pop icon Shakira was honoured by her hometown in Columbia with a huge 6.5m tall-bonze statue. The statue has been erected in her hometown of Barranquilla in Colombia. Shakira’s statue looks like its ready to break into a dance as it poses like how she would dance in her hit song “Hips Don’t Lie”.

Shakira took to Instagram and shared a video and pictures of the statue. In the pictures, the 46-year-old's parents could be seen posing in front of the statue. During the unveiling ceremony, the mayor of Barranquilla was also present.

The statue has Shakira’s life and story mentioned on a marble placed at her foot. The plaque mentions her date of birth and praises her for "a voice that moves masses". It also highlights her philanthrophic activity through a foundation that she created named "Pies descalzos"(means "bare feet" in Spanish) which promotes early childhood development.