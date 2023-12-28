Shakira's hometown honours singer with 21.3-feet tall statue
What a way to welcome the new year! City in Columbia honours Shakira in this beautiful way.
What a way to end the year! Pop icon Shakira was honoured by her hometown in Columbia with a huge 6.5m tall-bonze statue. The statue has been erected in her hometown of Barranquilla in Colombia. Shakira’s statue looks like its ready to break into a dance as it poses like how she would dance in her hit song “Hips Don’t Lie”.
The statue has been created by sculptor Yino Márquez and his students.
Shakira took to Instagram and shared a video and pictures of the statue. In the pictures, the 46-year-old's parents could be seen posing in front of the statue. During the unveiling ceremony, the mayor of Barranquilla was also present.
The statue has Shakira’s life and story mentioned on a marble placed at her foot. The plaque mentions her date of birth and praises her for "a voice that moves masses". It also highlights her philanthrophic activity through a foundation that she created named "Pies descalzos"(means "bare feet" in Spanish) which promotes early childhood development.