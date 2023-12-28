Emily in Paris season 4: Everything you should know about the upcoming season

Emily in Paris season 3 left us longing for more as the show ended on cliffhangers, leaving many questions unanswered. From Gabrielle’s called-off wedding to Camille to Emily’s admittance of love for Gabrielle, Mindy’s Eurovision dream becoming a reality, and much more; fans can’t wait for season 4 to begin shooting already.

When will Emily in Paris season 4 premiere?

Emily in Paris drops a new season every year around the end of the year but if things go as planned, we can expect a faster turnaround. According to reports, Emily in Paris will begin production earlier than expected. Usually, they would wait for summers in Paris to begin production but since that is not on the cards, they will begin work in January 2024.

No production work is allowed in Paris in the summer months owing to the Summer Olympics in Paris this summer.

Who will be in season 4 Emily in Paris?

While Netflix has yet to release an official cast list, there are a few characters who are definitely returning: Emily (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Mindy (Ashley Park), and Camille (Camille Razat) are all most likely returning, as Emily and Gabriel finally have a chance to be together now that Camille has called off the wedding. But Camille is pregnant, so we’re thinking of more drama on that front.

We’re not sure if Alfie will return since his romance with Emily is practically over.

There is also news that the Emily in Paris maker, Darren Star, is thinking of bringing back Camille’s Greek lover, Sofia, played by Melia Kreiling. In season three, Emily decided to stay in Paris at Savoir instead of returning to Chicago with Madeline (Kate Walsh), which means that Walsh may no longer have much of a role in the series. But that certainly means, we could see more of Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julien (Samuel Arnold), and Luc (Bruno Gouery).

What will season 4 be all about?

If nothing else, Emily in Paris season 4 should be about Emily and Gabrielle’s romance. We have been waiting for it since the two set eyes on each other. There will also be Mindy’s musical endeavor being explored.