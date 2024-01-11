Selena Gomez to play Linda Ronstadt in upcoming biopic

Selena Gomez is set to star as Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic. According to a Variety report, the Only Murders in the Building star will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming music biopic.

The music biopic is currently in pre-production with producers including Ronstadt’s manager, John Boylan, and James Keach.

Selena Gomez teased the news by posting a picture of Linda’s 2013 memoir Simple Dreams on her Instagram.

Apart from Selena, no other cast has been announced.

For those who haven’t followed Linda’s career, she is a country, rock ‘n’ roll and Latin music legend. Her 1970s albums, Heart Like a Wheel and Simple Dreams earned critical fame and commercial success. She has won about 11 Grammys and was honoured by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy with Lifetime Achievement Awards.