Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Sean Penn to star in a movie together

Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn are set to star in a movie together that Paul Thomas Anderson is putting together.

The film is yet to get a title. They will join Regina Hall in the film.

The film will be produced by Warner Bros. It will begin work from this month in California.

The upcoming film will have a contemporary setting and will be an ensemble piece. The budget is said to be huge and some reports state that it is as big as $100 million.