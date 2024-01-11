Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Sean Penn to star in a movie together
Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
The upcoming film will have a contemporary setting.
The upcoming film will have a contemporary setting.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn are set to star in a movie together that Paul Thomas Anderson is putting together.
The film is yet to get a title. They will join Regina Hall in the film.
The film will be produced by Warner Bros. It will begin work from this month in California.
The upcoming film will have a contemporary setting and will be an ensemble piece. The budget is said to be huge and some reports state that it is as big as $100 million.
The makers are hopeful that Leonardo DiCaprio's star appeal will help the fortunes of the film, especially after his Killers of the Flower Moon which is touted to be an Oscar-hopeful. The actor is still considered to be a huge bankable star.