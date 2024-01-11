Emily Blunt and John Krasinski react to a viral video of them talking about divorce

One of Hollywood's most loved couples, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's recent viral video from the Golden Globes 2024 has sparked rumours of divorces. The two walked together on the award ceremony's red carpet, and a video of them talking to each other while posing for the paps made several fans on TikTok believe they were talking about divorce. Days after the video went viral, the couple dismissed separation rumours.



“There are no issues with Emily and John. They are not talking about divorce,” reported US Weekly. It further quoted a source saying, “They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”



About the viral video featuring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski



Eagle-eyed fans on TikTok decided to interpret the lip-sync from a video with Krasinski speaking to Blunt while posing on the red carpet. According to fans, the Jack Ryan actor expressed eagerness for a divorce, saying “can’t wait to get a divorce.”



However, interpretations diverged, with others suggesting he might have been saying, “I can’t wait to get indoors."

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski on divorce rumors over a viral TikTok from the Golden Globes:



“There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/uBYG686CnF — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) January 10, 2024 ×

Persistent rumours gained more traction when Emily Blunt attended the Governors Awards alone a day after the Golden Globes, prompting further speculation about the state of their relationship.



Representatives for Blunt and Krasinski have not officially responded to the issue yet.



Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship



The couple first met in 2008 and married in 2010. They share two daughters, Hazel (9) and Violet (7), whom they intentionally keep out of the public eye.



In various interviews, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have consistently admired each other. In a 2013 interview, Blunt expressed how meeting Krasinski had positively impacted her life, especially mentioning the emotional support he provides her. John Krasinski too reciprocated this feeling in 2021, labeling Blunt as the best collaborator in his entire life during a Q&A session for his film A Quiet Place 2.



The Golden Globes BTS videos sparked several theories on the internet where fans deduced what the celebrities were talking about by reading their lip movement.



Apart from Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Lip readers have also found hilarious and varied interpretations of what Selena Gomez must be whispering to friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry.