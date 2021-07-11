Scarlett Johansson-led 'Black Widow' leaked in India months before its release

The fate of movies hangs by a thread as the world grapples amid rising cases and new variants of coronavirus causing mayhem since March of 2020. After major global films--and Bollywood movies as well--were either pushed or released on OTT platforms, the limited theatrical release of Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) 'Black Widow' came as a relief to fans and movie goers.

The film has released in US and Germany, Russia, Australia, Japan, Korea, Brazil, UK, France and Mexico. Because of the high-risk situation in countries like Taiwan, India, and parts of Australia, the movie was not released in these countries. Needless to say, Indian fans are upset over the delay.

And now, multiple media reports suggest that the highly anticipated film has been leaked online in the piracy market. The High Definition (HD) print has been streamed and downloaded by many through these illegal sites, reports suggest.

The latest on this is that most of these sites have removed their links to the movie.

Meanwhile, the superhero movie raked in mighty $39.5 million from 4,160 theatres on Friday, smashing the record of a pandemic-era domestic box office in the US. Starting with the Thursday previews raking up to $ 13.2 million followed by Friday's $26.3 million.

As per reports, the movie is expected to earn $ 87.8 million over the opening weekend, the highest since the pandemic hit so far, which would beat the benchmark previously set by Vin Diesel 'F9' and it's $70 million debuts.