RuPaul's ‘Drag Race' winner Shea Couleé lands a role in Marvel series 

Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding one of RuPaul's Drag Race's greatest stars- Shea Couleé. According to reports, the American drag queen who won season five of the show has landed a secret role in the MCU's upcoming Disney+ series 'Ironheart.' ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ fame, Dominique Thorne will be playing the titular Marvel hero, Riri Williams, a genius who invented the most cutting-edge super suit since ‘Iron Man’.

‘Ironheart’ is created by writer Chinaka Hodge of ‘Snowpiercer’, while Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich have also been tapped. Coulee’s role in the series has been kept under tight wraps.

Sharing her excitement about becoming a part of the MCU, Coulee tweeted, "BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way!"

‘Ironheart’ will debut in the fall of 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Apart from winning RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘All Stars 5’, Coulee completed the special all-winners edition of ‘All Stars 7’ as a finalist and also her original season, ‘Drag Race 9’, Deadline reported. In addition, Shea has also been featured in major prominent publications throughout the world, including covers in Out, Entertainment Weekly, Gay Times, and the international fashion magazine Metal.

Couleé started a podcast series called ‘Wanna Be on Top?’, which debuted at the top of Apple Podcasts. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network and Moguls of Media, it explores the world of America's Next Top Model.

