Robin Williams death anniversary: Son Zak, daughter Zelda pen heartfelt notes

Recently, late actor-comedian Robin Williams’ eldest son Zak took to Instagram and posted a birthday picture for would have been his father’s 70th birthday. “Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us. Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!” he wrote.



And now, on Williams’ seventh death anniversary, Zak took to twitter and talked about the ‘joy and inspiration’ his deceased father had brought into the world.



“Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever. pic.twitter.com/xw2pkO4shZ — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 11, 2021 ×



Williams' daughter, Zelda Williams, also marked the anniversary of her father's death with a heartfelt note on twitter.

She wrote, “Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss. New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We’re not alone. X.”

Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss. New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting.



We’re not alone. X — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 11, 2021 ×

Zelda and Zak Williams are advocates of mental health awareness.



Robin Williams died by suicide on August 11, 2014. He is survived by three children: Zachary, Zelda and Cody, as well as his third wife Susan Schneider Williams.