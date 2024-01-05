Robert Downey Jr. praises Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy: Nobody dislikes this guy

Robert Downey Jr continued to charm his way as he attended the Palm Springs Convention Centre stage to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award to his Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy. At the stage, the Iron Man actor revealed he had not made any speech for his co-star but will still “wing it”.

Why Robert didn't write a speech

He said, “I feel kind of like I blew it because I didn’t write anything and I’m not going to make an excuse, I’m just going to offer an explanation. I was distracted [by the] holidays, I had a head cold, and then there was two earthquakes,” referencing to those in Japan and California. He added that it “activated my crippling seismology anxiety” but he was “just going to fu***** wing it.”

What he eventually said about Cillian Murphy

He then went on to praise Cillian Murphy for his outstanding role in Oppenheimer and said, “He is an anomaly. He’s been an actor’s actor for over 20 years and nobody dislikes this guy. That’s not easy. His character work and his onscreen intensity never fail. Captain captivating, it’s fucking titillating.”

Robert Downey Jr also heaped praise on Christopher Nolan and called him “a long-game guy”. “It’s that kind of generational casting decision that gives you chills, just the potential of it. … When I heard the announcement, I said, ‘This is going to be an event cinema. And then this guy had to prove it,” he said.