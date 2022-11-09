'Rings of Power' season 1 production caused adverse environmental impact in New Zealand: Report

Amazon's fantasy series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has landed in hot water after a report detailed that the production of season 1 caused a significant adverse impact on the ecology and environment of New Zealand. In a report in the Guardian, the workers involved with 'Rings of Power' and other big-ticket productions in the country said that film and TV studios leave behind huge amounts of garbage and emissions and the government of the island nation may be tolerating those violations that are damaging to the country's fragile ecosystems. New Zealand is one of the most preferred destinations for fantasy and film productions in the world due to its natural beauty and pristine, untouched landscapes.

However, that beauty clearly has turned out to be both a boon and a bane.

One worker who worked on 'Rings of Power' and other productions told the publication on condition of anonymity, "“I’m speaking out because I like film. I like working in film, I want to continue in the industry, but not in the way it is currently. It’s appalling what’s happening, and most people don’t know about it,” they said. “If people knew how destructive the whole business is, they would think twice.”

One other worker said, “If huge corporations want to come to this country and use the beauty that’s here, [there’s a duty] to preserve the beauty. They’re getting tax cuts, and then we’re left with all their trash. It’s heartbreaking. I feel like New Zealanders are being completely taken advantage of.”

The report cited internal communications of the 'Rings of Power' sustainability team, and one memo revealed that season 1's production generated 14,387 tonnes of carbon dioxide, which, the Guardian, reported is 5 times more than what a typical tentpole film would produce.

From season 2, 'Rings of Power' will film in the UK due to economic reasons.

Based on the world created by Tolkien, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' does not specifically adapt any of his works. Instead, it expands upon the lore and world-building he did in the appendices attached to his magnum opus, 'The Lord of the Rings'.

Also Read: 'The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power' review: A majestic fantasy TV series worthy of JRR Tolkien

As the subtitle of this JD Payne and Patrick McKay creation suggests, the series is based on the forging of Rings of Power, and is thus set when Sauron was an individual and not a flaming eye he became in the Third Age. 'The Lord of the Rings' centred around the War of the Ring, when Frodo and his allies took on the might of the Dark Lord and destroyed the One Ring.

Wion's review of the season 1 read, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' gets the basics right when it comes to a Middle-earth adaptation. Even in the screeners I was provided with, with all the annoying watermarks, 'The Rings of Power' looked absolutely lush. Ironically, it is so good that even in its episodic form, it looks more suited to be viewed in cinemas than on TV. There are shots of imposing edifices and grand statues that tower over the mountains. There are also familiar vistas showcasing landscapes, hills, valleys, rivers, and faithful recreations of locations like Lindon -- every single frame looks stunning. The visual aspect of Middle-earth is an important aspect and the creators certainly recognised that. The aesthetic is nicely redolent of 'LotR' trilogy and also feels like its own thing."