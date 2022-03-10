Popular American series Vida to premiere on March 11 on Lionsgate Play

Watching episode after episode of a drama series does feel good – don’t you agree? We have a binge watch suggestion that will keep you hooked onto your screen and is a one-sitting binge.

On March 11, 2022 Lionsgate Play will exclusively premiere all three seasons of popular American series Vida.

'Vida' is a tale of two Mexican American sisters Emma and Lynn from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other.

Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and the shocking truth about their mother’s identity.

Watch the trailer here:

The gripping drama series has Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada in the lead and is created by Tanya Saracho.