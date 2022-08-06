Peter Jackson on 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': 'They asked me if I wanted to be involved'

Peter Jackson has spoken about being approached for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', Amazon's lavish fantasy series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'. The series will serve as the prequel to Jackson's Middle-earth movies: 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' trilogies. 'Rings of Power', unlike Jackson movies' Third Age, is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth

While speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Jackson, who won three Oscars for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King', said, “They asked me if I wanted to be involved — [writer-producer Fran Walsh] and I — and I said, ‘That’s an impossible question to answer without seeing a script. So they said, ‘As soon as we get the first couple scripts, we’ll send them to you.’ And the scripts never showed up. That’s the last thing I heard, which is fine. No complaints at all.”

Created by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the TV event of our life dwarfs every TV show (or movie for that matter) with its gargantuan budget. With five seasons, it reportedly has a budget of $1 billion, and the rights to the Middle-earth stories from the Tolkien Estate were bought for $250 million.

One thing that might prove difficult is to sufficiently differentiate it from the Jackson movies. Jackson's imprint on Middle-earth is strong, and it would be tough to do justice to the source material in the way he did.

Charles Edwards, Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, lead the giant ensemble cast.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' premieres on September 2, 2022.