Paul Bettany reacts as wife Jennifer Connelly's 'Top Gun: Maverick' surpasses 'Avengers' earnings

One of the biggest hits of the year, Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' is still going strong at the box office. The film was released in May 2022 and minted a huge amount of money. The film, which also co-stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller recently surpassed the lifetime collection of 'Avengers: Infinity War'. The film features Connelly's husband, actor Paul Bettany who plays Vission in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



As 'Top Gun: Maverick' surpassed 'Avengers: Infinity War' collection, Bettany took to social media to react to it.



Taking to his Instagram handle, Paul Bettany shared a piece of news that revealed Top Gun: Maverick has debuted as the sixth-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history. Reacting to the same, Bettany left his fans in splits as he wrote, "I'm just never gonna live this down in my house."



Bettany has been married to Jennifer Connelly for nearly two decades and is considered one of the most prominent actor-couple in Hollywood.



Several of Bettany's colleagues and friends reacted to his hilarious reaction. Italian-Canadian actor Giacomo Gianniotti penned, "Hahahahahah! Wifes got ya beat mate!" while many others shared laughing emojis.

Some of Bettany's fans also comforted him with their words as one of them wrote, "Infinity war is still my all-time favourite movie ever." Another fan penned, "Infinity War is the greatest movie in human history. I don’t know what you’re talking about." An Instagram user also wrote, "but imagine living in a household where the two of you are in the top ten of this list!!"



The sequel to the 1986 film' Top Gun', 'Top Gun: Maverick' has so far collected $679 million in North America alone. The film successfully surpassed the collection of Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Infinity War', whose collection stands at $678 million. Therefore, 'Top Gun: Maverick' become the sixth-highest grossing movie in the US domestic box office history.