Oscars 2021: India out of Oscars race as Academy unveils shortlists in 9 categories

These categories include documentary, international features, original score, original song, makeup and hairstyling, visual effects, and documentary, live-action and animated short.
As date approaches for the Oscars 2021 ceremony that is scheduled for April 25, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed its shortlists for the 2021 Oscars in nine categories.
A massive total of 238 documentary features and 93 international features were contending for just 15 shortlisted names in each of these categories for Oscars 2021.
The shortlist for original score includes Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who were recognized both for their work on longtime collaborator David Fincher's 1940-set period biopic ‘Mank’ and Pixar's animated ‘Soul’, for which they created music of the ‘Great Before.’
Oscar 2021 probables that you can now watch at home
Oscar-winner John Legend got two nods for his original song ‘Never Break’ from the doc Giving Voice and ‘Make It Work’ from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. That shortlist also includes ‘Io Si (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead, composed by 11-time Academy Award nominee Diane Warren.
Due to the pandemic, which caused many tentpoles to move from 2020 to 2021, this will be the first year since 2009 that the VFX shortlist doesn't contain at least one Marvel movie. The list includes ‘The Midnight Sky’ and ‘Tenet’.
Among the high profile category of best international feature, films from countries Bosnia, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Iran, Ivory Coast, Mexico, Romania, Norway, Russia, Taiwan and Tunisia made it to the top 15. India's entry to Oscars for the best international feature film category lost out. India had sent Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’ as this year's entry.
In Live-Action Short Film, India has 'Bittu' in the shortlisted names.
Oscars 2021 Predictions: A look at the frontrunners
The shortlisted names will give way for the nominees on March 15. The Oscars ceremony will take place on April 25. The format of the ceremony is yet to be announced.
Check out the full list of shortlisted names:
Out of the 238 films, 15 films will advance in the Documentary Feature category for the 93rd Academy Awards.
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Gunda
MLK/FBI
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Notturno
The Painter and the Thief
76 Days
Time
The Truffle Hunters
Welcome to Chechnya
Out of 114 films only 10 will advance in the Documentary Short Subject category for the 93rd Academy Awards.
Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
Call Center Blues
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
Hysterical Girl
A Love Song for Latasha
The Speed Cubers
What Would Sophia Loren Do?
15 films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category.
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Chile, The Mole Agent
Czech Republic, Charlatan
Denmark, Another Round
France, Two of Us
Guatemala, La Llorona
Hong Kong, Better Days
Iran, Sun Children
Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings
Mexico, I’m No Longer Here
Norway, Hope
Romania, Collective
Russia, Dear Comrades!
Taiwan, A Sun
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
10 films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 93rd Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited virtually to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Emma
The Glorias
Hillbilly Elegy
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Little Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
One Night in Miami
Pinocchio
15 scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 93rd Academy Awards.
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Da 5 Bloods
The Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
The Little Things
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
Mulan
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
15 songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 93rd Academy Awards.
“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy
“See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast
“Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Never Break” from Giving Voice
“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Rain Song” from Minari
“Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!
“Loyal Brave True” from Mulan
“Free” from The One and Only Ivan
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
“Green” from Sound of Metal
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
10 films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards.
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Kapaemahu
Opera
Out
The Snail and the Whale
To Gerard
Traces
Yes-People
Out of 174 films, 10 films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards.
Bittu
Da Yie
Feeling Through
The Human Voice
The Kicksled Choir
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
The Van
White Eye
10 films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 93rd Academy Awards.
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Soul
Tenet
Welcome to Chechnya