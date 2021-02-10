Oscars 2021: India out of Oscars race as Academy unveils shortlists in 9 categories

As date approaches for the Oscars 2021 ceremony that is scheduled for April 25, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed its shortlists for the 2021 Oscars in nine categories.

These categories include documentary, international features, original score, original song, makeup and hairstyling, visual effects, and documentary, live-action and animated short.

A massive total of 238 documentary features and 93 international features were contending for just 15 shortlisted names in each of these categories for Oscars 2021.

The shortlist for original score includes Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who were recognized both for their work on longtime collaborator David Fincher's 1940-set period biopic ‘Mank’ and Pixar's animated ‘Soul’, for which they created music of the ‘Great Before.’

Oscar-winner John Legend got two nods for his original song ‘Never Break’ from the doc Giving Voice and ‘Make It Work’ from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. That shortlist also includes ‘Io Si (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead, composed by 11-time Academy Award nominee Diane Warren.

Due to the pandemic, which caused many tentpoles to move from 2020 to 2021, this will be the first year since 2009 that the VFX shortlist doesn't contain at least one Marvel movie. The list includes ‘The Midnight Sky’ and ‘Tenet’.

Among the high profile category of best international feature, films from countries Bosnia, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Iran, Ivory Coast, Mexico, Romania, Norway, Russia, Taiwan and Tunisia made it to the top 15. India's entry to Oscars for the best international feature film category lost out. India had sent Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’ as this year's entry.

In Live-Action Short Film, India has 'Bittu' in the shortlisted names.

The shortlisted names will give way for the nominees on March 15. The Oscars ceremony will take place on April 25. The format of the ceremony is yet to be announced.

Check out the full list of shortlisted names:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Out of the 238 films, 15 films will advance in the Documentary Feature category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Out of 114 films only 10 will advance in the Documentary Short Subject category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

15 films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chile, The Mole Agent

Czech Republic, Charlatan

Denmark, Another Round

France, Two of Us

Guatemala, La Llorona

Hong Kong, Better Days

Iran, Sun Children

Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings

Mexico, I’m No Longer Here

Norway, Hope

Romania, Collective

Russia, Dear Comrades!

Taiwan, A Sun

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

10 films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 93rd Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited virtually to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami

Pinocchio

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

15 scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

15 songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy

“See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast

“Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Never Break” from Giving Voice

“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Rain Song” from Minari

“Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!

“Loyal Brave True” from Mulan

“Free” from The One and Only Ivan

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

“Green” from Sound of Metal

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

10 films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Out of 174 films, 10 films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

VISUAL EFFECTS

10 films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya