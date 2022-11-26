Oscar-winning singer, actress Irene Cara dies at 63

American singer and actress Irene Cara has passed away at the age of 63. The sad news was revealed by her publicist Judith A. Moose through Cara's Twitter handle. The Oscar-winning artiste breathed her last at her home in Miami, Florida. However, the cause of her death is not revealed yet.

“This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans," said Judith A Moose.

She added, "Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”

Cara was born in 1959 in the Bronx, New York City, to a Puerto Rican father and her Cuban-American mother. She was the youngest of five children.

She had been in several Broadway musicals before the 1980s. But she rose to fame with the 1980 Alan Park teen musical film titled, well, 'Fame'. She was first cast as a dancer, but later her character, called Coco Hernandez, was re-written. Her performance was widely praised, and she received her maiden Golden Globe nomination for the role.

In 1983, she co-wrote and sang 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' song from the romantic dance film called 'Flashdance'. Irene went on to win her first and only Academy Award in the Best Original Song category. The song also gave her first and only individual Grammy in the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance category.