Oscar-winning director to helm Roger Federer documentary, to land on Prime Video

Roger Federer will soon get a documentary and none other than Oscar-winning director for Amy Winehouse documentary Amy, Asif Kapadia, will helm the project. The Roger Federer documentary will document the final 12 days of the tennis legend’s professional life. It will be a feature-length documentary that will drop on Prime Video.

The yet-to-be-titled documentary is described as “an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades.”

What will the documentary be about

The documentary film will feature interviews from Roger Federer’s professional rivals and friends, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

On the film, Roger Federer said, “Initially, the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends. During my career, I tended to shy away from having cameras around me and my family, especially during important moments. But I didn’t see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public.”

He added, “However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey. I am happy to be partnering with Prime Video because of their vast global reach and significant presence in the film industry. This ensures that the story of my final days in tennis will resonate with both tennis enthusiasts and broader audiences worldwide.”

Presented by Prime Video, the Federer documentary is a Lafcadia Productions production. The film is produced by Lafcadia principal Kapadia and George Chignell.

Asif Kapadia will direct the film and will be co-directed by Joe Sabia.

Roger Federer: A celebrated player

For the unversed, Roger Federer has quite a celebrated playing career. He won 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles and record eight Wimbledon wins.