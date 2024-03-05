NSFW Alert! Bianca Censori shocks yet again in barely-there clothes in recent outing with Kanye West

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori made quite a display yet again as she was spotted in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. Yet again, Bianca chose a sheer top and an extra pair of tights that hid almost nothing.

Leaving nothing to imagination, Bianca’s outfits became more racy as her top and bottom, exposed her intimate areas, and she tried hiding it while stepping out in front of the paparazzi with her mobile phone.

Kanye's wife Bianca shocks yet again

In new photos captured of the couple, Bianca Censori is seen wearing a completely sheer outfit, including a see-through tank top that exposes her breasts, and stockings.

The eccentric couple continued with the tradition of shocking onlookers as people found it difficult to digest this kind of fashion that they championed. Last week, Kanye and Bianca showed up to the Mari show at Milan Fashion Week and Ye's new wife was in an NSFW leather outfit. The next day, she was seen wearing just a fur coat and see-through stockings.

Reports suggest that if the couple continues at it, they risk getting fined or facing jail time for lack of clothes. Their dress reportedly violates France's penal code on indecent exposure.

Bianca and Kanye want to have babies: Report

Meanwhile, the couple was recently in the news as sources close to the couple told the media that Bianca plans on expanding her family with Ye. She wants babies with the rapper.