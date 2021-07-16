Nick Jonas sports a new look, wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be smitten by it

Hollywood singer and actor Nick Jonas is now clean shaven and has recently debuted his look on Instagram. While his fans are reminded of the time Nick had just launched his career as a Disney star back in 2008, his actress wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be loving his new avatar.



In the video that Nick has posted, he can be seen standing in front of the mirror while shaving his stubble. The ‘Spaceman’ singer captioned the video as, “Haven't shaved in a while.” To add drama to the video, Nick added the Jonas Brothers’ and Marshmallow collaboration ‘Leave Before You Love Me’ to the background.

In another post, Nick can be seen wearing a pink floral shirt and giving his fans a clear view of his clean-shaven look. "Shaved my face for the first time in a long time," he declared. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the first ones to repond with a heart-eyed, fire and heart emojis. Meanwhile his brother Joe Jonas joked, “Nick J’s off the chain.”

His fans, however, were reminded of his 2008 debut film, ‘Camp Rock’. A fan said, “giving me 2008 nick vibes.” Another added, “Looking like a Disney boi.” A third said, “Jeeezz you look 10 years younger now.” A fourth said, “camp rock mode,” referring to the Jonas Brothers' Disney 2008 movie featuring singer-actress Demi Lovato.



As per reports, Nick’s new avatar is for his upcoming movie ‘Jersey boys’.

